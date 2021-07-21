NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 179,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,213,201 shares.The stock last traded at $192.09 and had previously closed at $186.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.99.

The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,750 shares of company stock valued at $50,697,225 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 719.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

