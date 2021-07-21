NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Up 32.2% in June

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NUZE opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 11.01. NuZee has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NuZee stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of NuZee as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

