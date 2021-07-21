Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,378 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,157,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $31,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after acquiring an additional 674,844 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after acquiring an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 120,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,792 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.