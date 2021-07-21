Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.79 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $29,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 120,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in First American Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,355,000 after acquiring an additional 133,847 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 47.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

FAF stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

