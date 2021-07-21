Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.25 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Exelixis worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Exelixis by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.