Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of IAA worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth $83,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,572,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,274,000 after buying an additional 1,118,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in IAA by 5,426.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 849,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,854,000 after buying an additional 834,357 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in IAA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,166,000 after buying an additional 439,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IAA in the first quarter valued at about $21,467,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

