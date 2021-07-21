NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.13. NuVasive reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,997. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

