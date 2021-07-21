Numeraire (NMR) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for $30.93 or 0.00096604 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $154.56 million and $22.09 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013744 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00790917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,238 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

