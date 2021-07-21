Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $49.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NUAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,087. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 144.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,713,897. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 159,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,947,000 after acquiring an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

