NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,821,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NOW by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 671,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NOW by 305.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 762,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 574,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,706. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

