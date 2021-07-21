NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NOV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. 156,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 61,537 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NOV by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in NOV by 44.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 208,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 109,335 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

