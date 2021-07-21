Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,585 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMK. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $750,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 1.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

