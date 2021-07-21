Northern Trust Corp Sells 30,102 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

HAYN stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

