Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.93% of Business First Bancshares worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $246,906,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $178,016.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

