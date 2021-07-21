Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 339.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 631,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.98. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

