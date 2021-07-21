Northern Trust Corp Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Caesarstone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after buying an additional 186,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,625,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $146.03 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

