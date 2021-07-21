Northern Trust Corp Has $4.41 Million Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $28,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018 in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.06.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

