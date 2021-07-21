Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The ExOne by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The ExOne by 29.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The ExOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $376.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

