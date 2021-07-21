Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

