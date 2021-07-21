Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in IDT were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

