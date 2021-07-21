Northern Trust Corp Buys 9,230 Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The ExOne were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The ExOne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The ExOne during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The ExOne by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XONE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The ExOne Company has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ExOne Company will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

