Northern Trust Corp Buys 30,088 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,088 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nikola were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the first quarter worth about $10,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 140,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nikola by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Nikola stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

