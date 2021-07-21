North Atlantic Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 21st (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

North Atlantic Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NAACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. North Atlantic Acquisition had issued 33,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $330,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NAACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. North Atlantic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.