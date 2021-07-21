Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of JWN opened at $33.07 on Monday. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 78.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

