Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,147,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,672 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,781,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,967,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

