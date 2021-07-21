Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 17,223 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 17,223 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FL. First Command Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Nonko sold 42,055 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $1,541,736.30. Insiders have sold a total of 246,313 shares of company stock worth $14,523,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.