Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $85,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 6.22. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

