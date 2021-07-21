Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NOMD opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $733,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

