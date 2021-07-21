NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.3 days.

Shares of NNGPF opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. NN Group has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.85.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.