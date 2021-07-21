Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.64

Shares of Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.64 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

