Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NIO. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

