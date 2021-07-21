Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%.

NCBS opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.45. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.67.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

