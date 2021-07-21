NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.