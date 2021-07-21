NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 665,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 375,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

