NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) PT Raised to $67.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.46 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.