NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Shares Down 2.1%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

