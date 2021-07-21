New Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

NGD opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.59.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

