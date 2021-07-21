NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NPCE opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

