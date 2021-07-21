Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.477 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.67.

NFLX stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

