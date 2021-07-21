Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $17.17 on Wednesday, hitting $513.88. 623,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.78.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

