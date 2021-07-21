Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $20.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.94. 563,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

