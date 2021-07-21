Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 75,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,024,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price target on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 22.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of C$61.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.