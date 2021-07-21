Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.18. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24. Neogen has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

