Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Down 29.2% in June

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 256,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,756,250 in the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 89,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 13.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nelnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

