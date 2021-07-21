Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

NYSE FN opened at $92.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

