National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

