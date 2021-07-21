National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stake Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of National HealthCare worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in National HealthCare by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $250.97 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

