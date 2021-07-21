National Bankshares Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.12 and a 1 year high of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

