National Bank Financial Raises Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.95.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.76 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$12.95. The stock has a market cap of C$498.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.47.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

