National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$284.46 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.34.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$11.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.23.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total value of C$581,352.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares in the company, valued at C$916,782.66. Insiders sold a total of 82,754 shares of company stock worth $1,071,531 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

